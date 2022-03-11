First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $13.70, but opened at $13.18. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 142,508 shares traded.

The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AG. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 323,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 105,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,148 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,391 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,986,000 after buying an additional 130,167 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 188,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 26.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.91.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

