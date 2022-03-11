First National Bank of South Miami Acquires 58 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,668,639,000 after buying an additional 333,312 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,152,000 after acquiring an additional 32,212 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,608,000 after acquiring an additional 404,567 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,174,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,883,000 after acquiring an additional 19,591 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,018,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $616,348,000 after acquiring an additional 130,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN traded up $11.88 on Friday, reaching $642.24. The stock had a trading volume of 10,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,682. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.60 and a 12-month high of $686.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $617.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $623.61. The company has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.44 earnings per share for the current year.

REGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.22.

In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.99, for a total transaction of $4,163,466.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.50, for a total transaction of $1,231,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,341 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,163 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.