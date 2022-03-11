First National Bank of South Miami Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

First National Bank of South Miami decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,619 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.40. 6,639,561 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.31.

