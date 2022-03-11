First National Bank of South Miami Lowers Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

First National Bank of South Miami lessened its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TER. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Teradyne by 3.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Teradyne by 55.2% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in Teradyne by 7.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,751,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 4,223.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after purchasing an additional 101,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. raised its position in Teradyne by 97.3% during the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 310,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,948,000 after purchasing an additional 153,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

NASDAQ TER traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,888. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.51 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. Stifel Nicolaus cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.58.

In other Teradyne news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $716,976.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.