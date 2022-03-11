First National Bank of South Miami Purchases 286 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 610 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 955 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Truist Financial raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on EOG Resources from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.04.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EOG traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,974,756. The company has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

