First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Raised to C$40.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.66.

Shares of FQVLF opened at $30.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average is $23.28. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

