First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Down 72.9% in February

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 72.9% from the February 13th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000.

Get First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF alerts:

Shares of FAAR stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $35.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.861 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.29%. This is a positive change from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.