First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Down 72.9% in February

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 72.9% from the February 13th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000.
Shares of FAAR stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $35.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.50.
