First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,748,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,394,000 after buying an additional 943,334 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,707,000 after purchasing an additional 391,812 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,814,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,519,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,030,000 after purchasing an additional 117,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 475,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,525,000 after purchasing an additional 88,576 shares during the last quarter.

FTSM stock opened at $59.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.83. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.55 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%.

