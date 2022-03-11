First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 16.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,508,000 after purchasing an additional 191,880 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 65,700 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 598,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 60,556 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 48,032 shares during the period.

NYSE FCT opened at $11.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.11. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $12.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

