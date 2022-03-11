Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CAO Sells $124,802.28 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $124,802.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $91.41 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.24 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -117.19 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. Five9’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Five9 by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIVN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

Five9 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.