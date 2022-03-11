FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Trading Up 0.8%

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Rating) were up 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.23 and last traded at $46.22. Approximately 54,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 156,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.84.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.82.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYGV. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 16.7% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 43,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the third quarter valued at about $5,720,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 8.7% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 21.0% during the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the period.

