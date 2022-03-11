Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Shares Up 4.4%

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $166.04 and last traded at $162.90. 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.08.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UZAPF. Stifel Nicolaus raised Flughafen Zürich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Flughafen Zürich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.86.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

