Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Set at £138 by Barclays

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) received a £138 ($180.82) target price from research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a £158 ($207.02) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £150 ($196.54) to £155 ($203.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £156.74 ($205.37) to £134.50 ($176.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised Flutter Entertainment to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a £170 ($222.75) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of £152.66 ($200.02).

Shares of LON FLTR opened at GBX 8,542 ($111.92) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of £106.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £122.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of £15.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.12. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of GBX 7,600 ($99.58) and a 1 year high of £196.81 ($257.87).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

