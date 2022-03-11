Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flutter Entertainment PLC is involved in bookmaking business. Its brands portfolio consists of Betfair, Paddy Power, Sportsbet, TVG and FanDuel. Flutter Entertainment PLC, formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc, is based in DUBLIN, Ireland. “

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

PDYPY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £170.10 ($222.88) to £159.90 ($209.51) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £171 ($224.06) to £169 ($221.44) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10,991.00.

PDYPY opened at $56.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.17. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $51.77 and a one year high of $119.41.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flutter Entertainment (PDYPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.