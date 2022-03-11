FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FONR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,031. The company has a current ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.29. FONAR has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $20.39. The firm has a market cap of $115.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FONAR by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FONAR during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in FONAR by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Hikari Tsushin Inc. acquired a new stake in FONAR during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FONAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

