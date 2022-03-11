ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.180-$-0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $46 million-$47 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.58 million.ForgeRock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.380-$-0.340 EPS.

NYSE:FORG opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. ForgeRock has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $48.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ForgeRock will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ForgeRock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ForgeRock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the fourth quarter valued at $2,994,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the fourth quarter worth $1,282,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter worth $674,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the fourth quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in ForgeRock by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

