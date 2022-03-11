FourThought Financial LLC Acquires 7,521 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 220.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,521 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth $60,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 30,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 19.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,921 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 9.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAGS shares. UBS Group cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. HSBC cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $32.75. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $61.65.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.