FourThought Financial LLC Acquires 888 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in BlackLine by 41.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 11.6% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 7.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $35,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $70.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -35.89 and a beta of 0.91. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.15 and a 1-year high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

BL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

