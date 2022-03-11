FourThought Financial LLC Has $191,000 Stock Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

FourThought Financial LLC reduced its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 72.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter worth $232,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter worth $247,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $49.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 5.08. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 2.06.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HGV shares. TheStreet upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

