FourThought Financial LLC Purchases 543 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 204.0% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 30,656 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at $801,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 136,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,045,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 266,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $59.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.80. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $56.22 and a 12 month high of $132.50.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.