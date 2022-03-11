FourThought Financial LLC Purchases 93 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THG stock opened at $137.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.87. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $121.69 and a one year high of $144.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.66 and its 200 day moving average is $133.65.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

In other news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $1,305,320.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,095,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

