Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

Shares of FNV traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.19. 75,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,057. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.63. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $115.06 and a 12 month high of $168.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

FNV has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,282,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,762,000 after acquiring an additional 12,304 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

