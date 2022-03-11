Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to $179.00 at HC Wainwright

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) had its price target upped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $167.00 to $179.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.42.

NYSE FNV opened at $160.43 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $115.06 and a 1-year high of $168.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.70 and a 200-day moving average of $139.13. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.63.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. The company had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth $732,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at $479,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at $1,873,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 22.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 257,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,422,000 after buying an additional 46,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,263,000 after buying an additional 679,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

