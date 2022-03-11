Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Raised to C$205.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FNV. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$194.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$260.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$179.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$195.60.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

FNV traded down C$4.14 during trading on Friday, reaching C$200.81. 330,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,846. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$145.38 and a 1 year high of C$216.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 13.57 and a quick ratio of 11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$177.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$175.99.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$170.19, for a total transaction of C$1,136,363.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$36,657,396.41. Also, Director David Harquail sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.73, for a total transaction of C$1,133,449.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 845,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$145,260,250.38.

About Franco-Nevada (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.