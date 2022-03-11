Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s (FBRT) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBRT opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.81. The company has a market cap of $573.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.37. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 202.51 and a current ratio of 202.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.89%. This is an increase from Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.61%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 48,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 23.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

