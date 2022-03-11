Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Electric by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3,658.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 227.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $262,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FELE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $82.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.16 and a 52 week high of $96.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $432.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

