Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $78.25

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 78.25 ($1.03) and traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.85). Frenkel Topping Group shares last traded at GBX 66.50 ($0.87), with a volume of 74,705 shares traded.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 78.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 75.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of £79.78 million and a PE ratio of 45.00.
About Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN)
Recommended Stories
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Frenkel Topping Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frenkel Topping Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.