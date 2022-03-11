Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of Full House Resorts stock opened at $9.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.76 million, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 2.00. Full House Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Full House Resorts will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its position in Full House Resorts by 23.0% during the third quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 399,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after buying an additional 74,700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Full House Resorts during the second quarter worth about $1,425,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Full House Resorts by 18.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 109,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Full House Resorts during the third quarter worth about $775,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Full House Resorts during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

