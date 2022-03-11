Function X (FX) Price Hits $0.47

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Function X coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $192.73 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,685.06 or 1.00101206 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00071045 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00021702 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001924 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00016300 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

