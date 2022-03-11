Furucombo (COMBO) Price Down 15.2% Over Last Week

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. During the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Furucombo has a total market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $244,632.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Furucombo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00045972 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.08 or 0.06631938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,457.34 or 1.00065360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00042227 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,513,836 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.