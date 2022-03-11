Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 77.9% from the February 13th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DROP opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03. Fuse Science has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.07.

About Fuse Science (Get Rating)

Fuse Science, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of SkyPorts drone support technology. The firm also develops XTRAX remote monitoring system, which mesures the production of solar and other renewable energy systems for transmission of the data via cellular and radio frequency network and potentially via microwave transmission network or satellite or in conjunction with solar system installations.

