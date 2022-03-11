Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 77.9% from the February 13th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
DROP opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03. Fuse Science has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.07.
About Fuse Science (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fuse Science (DROP)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Fuse Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuse Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.