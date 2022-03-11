FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Flutter Entertainment plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Flutter Entertainment in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Flutter Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £170.10 ($222.88) to £159.90 ($209.51) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £171 ($224.06) to £169 ($221.44) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10,991.00.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $56.39 on Thursday. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $51.77 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.17.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.