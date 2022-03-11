FY2022 Earnings Forecast for inTEST Co. Issued By Colliers Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of inTEST in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 7th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.17.

Get inTEST alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on INTT. TheStreet downgraded inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. inTEST has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). inTEST had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in inTEST during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in inTEST during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of inTEST during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of inTEST during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of inTEST by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. 48.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

inTEST Company Profile (Get Rating)

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.