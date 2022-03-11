FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Valeo SE Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Valeo in a research report issued on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valeo’s FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Valeo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Valeo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Valeo from €33.00 ($35.87) to €26.00 ($28.26) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valeo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.
About Valeo (Get Rating)
Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.
