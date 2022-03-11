FY2022 EPS Estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Lowered by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.23 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $87.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $89.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.53.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.08 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 46.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 24.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $33,284,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,423,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,583,000 after acquiring an additional 166,071 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,021,000 after acquiring an additional 74,214 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

