FY2022 EPS Estimates for Stevanato Group Spa Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Stevanato Group in a report released on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.52.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03). The business had revenue of €232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €220.57 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €24.69 ($26.83).

Shares of NYSE:STVN opened at €15.52 ($16.87) on Friday. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of €14.38 ($15.63) and a 1 year high of €29.18 ($31.72). The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €17.43 and its 200-day moving average price is €22.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth $3,290,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,607,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth $55,213,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth $9,891,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth $5,062,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

