FY2026 EPS Estimates for Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Matinas BioPharma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.09.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matinas BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Wednesday.

MTNB stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. Matinas BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,295,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,635 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 47.9% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,245,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 1,050,625 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 299.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,399,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 1,049,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 388.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 524,574 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Matinas BioPharma by 333.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 609,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 468,749 shares during the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

