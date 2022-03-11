Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the February 13th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,668,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of GAXY stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 214,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,427,813. Galaxy Next Generation has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.
Galaxy Next Generation Company Profile (Get Rating)
