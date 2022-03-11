Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the February 13th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,668,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GAXY stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 214,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,427,813. Galaxy Next Generation has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

Get Galaxy Next Generation alerts:

Galaxy Next Generation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in manufacturing and distribution of interactive learning technologies and enhanced audio solutions. The company was founded by Steven Whitten in 1991 and is headquartered in Toccoa, GA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Next Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Next Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.