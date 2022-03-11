Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ GLMD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,832. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.94. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 6.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31.
About Galmed Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.
