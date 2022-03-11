Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Rating Increased to Underperform at CLSA

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at CLSA from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.80.
Gaotu Techedu stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.44. The company has a market cap of $433.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -1.09. Gaotu Techedu has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $93.33.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.24% of the company’s stock.
Gaotu Techedu Company Profile
Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.
