Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Rating Increased to Underperform at CLSA

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at CLSA from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

Gaotu Techedu stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.44. The company has a market cap of $433.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -1.09. Gaotu Techedu has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $93.33.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $173.03 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 47.02% and a negative return on equity of 88.24%. Analysts expect that Gaotu Techedu will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.