Gartner (NYSE:IT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IT. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.80.

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.63. 12,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,040. Gartner has a 52-week low of $179.59 and a 52-week high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $289.40 and a 200-day moving average of $308.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.58.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Gartner will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $1,000,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total value of $297,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,150 shares of company stock worth $1,570,615 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 553.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

