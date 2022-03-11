Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.08.

Shares of ITW opened at $206.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.96. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.79 and a 12-month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

