Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.82.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $227.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.51 and its 200 day moving average is $277.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

