Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $448,000 Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 115,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 40,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 54,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 46.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVE. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

NYSE CVE opened at $15.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.35. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.55 and a beta of 2.78.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.25%. Cenovus Energy’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Cenovus Energy (Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

