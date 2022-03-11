Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.99, for a total value of $4,163,466.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.50, for a total value of $1,231,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,341 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,163. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Bank of America downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.22.

Shares of REGN opened at $630.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $451.60 and a one year high of $686.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $617.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $623.61.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

