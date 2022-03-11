Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.1% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.45.

NYSE:PPG opened at $121.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.32 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.85.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

