Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 272 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,699,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $176.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a PE ratio of 65.98, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $152.22 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.48.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 220.23%.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

