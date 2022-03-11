Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 70 ($0.92) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.92) price target on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Gem Diamonds stock opened at GBX 49.40 ($0.65) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 48.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £69.42 million and a P/E ratio of 3.80. Gem Diamonds has a 52-week low of GBX 42.36 ($0.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 79.40 ($1.04). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

