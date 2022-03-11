General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 416.8% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 605.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 92,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 78,960 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.63.

GE traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $92.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,023,443. The stock has a market cap of $101.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a 1 year low of $85.29 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.41 and its 200 day moving average is $99.77.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

