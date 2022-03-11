Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.83 EPS

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.83, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $727.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.57 million. Genesco had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Genesco updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.000-$7.750 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.00-$7.75 EPS.

Genesco stock opened at $70.49 on Friday. Genesco has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.17.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genesco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 16,306 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Genesco by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,330,000 after acquiring an additional 55,837 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Genesco by 357.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 26,132 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genesco by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Genesco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

